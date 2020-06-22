Albany Police release Saturday homicide victim’s name

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The victim in Saturday’s homicide has been identified as William E. Hooks III, 24, of Albany.

At around 10:45 p.m. on Saturday, police say they found Hooks outside near North Lake Avenue and First Street with multiple gunshot wounds. Hooks was initially treated by Albany firefighters on the scene, then taken to Albany Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

If you or someone you know has information about the shooting incident, which also injured a 30-year-old man, call Albany detectives at (518) 462-8039, or leave an anonymous tip at Capital Region Crime Stoppers.

Albany Police Information Officer Steve Smith tweeted Hooks’s identity Monday morning.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak