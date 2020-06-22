Albany Police release Saturday homicide victim’s name

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The victim in Saturday’s homicide has been identified as William E. Hooks III, 24, of Albany.

At around 10:45 p.m. on Saturday, police say they found Hooks outside near North Lake Avenue and First Street with multiple gunshot wounds. Hooks was initially treated by Albany firefighters on the scene, then taken to Albany Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

If you or someone you know has information about the shooting incident, which also injured a 30-year-old man, call Albany detectives at (518) 462-8039, or leave an anonymous tip at Capital Region Crime Stoppers.

Albany Police Information Officer Steve Smith tweeted Hooks’s identity Monday morning.

The victim of Saturday's homicide on North Lake Avenue near First Street has been identified as 24-year-old William E. Hooks III of #Albany. Investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact detectives or submit tips to @CRCrimeStoppers. pic.twitter.com/PmcnXDGMXO — Steve Smith (@APDSmith) June 22, 2020

