Albany Police Officers help clear snow for elderly woman

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Three Albany Police Officer sprung into action on Monday as they cleared a driveway for an elderly city resident.

Police say a 99-year-old woman called the Albany Police Center Station and asked for assistance.

Without missing a beat, Police Officers William Pierce, Christopher Stiles and John Schueler drove to the woman’s house and cleared her driveway and sidewalk of more than one-foot of snow.

NEWS10 ABC spoke with the woman following their efforts. She says she is grateful to live in such a positive community and hopes the officers won’t get into trouble for lending a helping hand.