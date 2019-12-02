Breaking News
SNOW EMERGENCIES: Complete list of area snow emergencies

Albany Police Officers help clear snow for elderly woman

Local
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Three Albany Police Officer sprung into action on Monday as they cleared a driveway for an elderly city resident.

Police say a 99-year-old woman called the Albany Police Center Station and asked for assistance.

Without missing a beat, Police Officers William Pierce, Christopher Stiles and John Schueler drove to the woman’s house and cleared her driveway and sidewalk of more than one-foot of snow.

NEWS10 ABC spoke with the woman following their efforts. She says she is grateful to live in such a positive community and hopes the officers won’t get into trouble for lending a helping hand. 

  • Albany Police Officers William Pierce, Christopher Stiles and John Schueler help dig out an elderly woman. credit: Sergeant Norah Harrington
  • Albany Police Officers William Pierce, Christopher Stiles and John Schueler help dig out an elderly woman. credit: Sergeant Norah Harrington
  • Albany Police Officers William Pierce, Christopher Stiles and John Schueler help dig out an elderly woman. credit: Sergeant Norah Harrington

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play