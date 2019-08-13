Albany Police make arrest in July First St. shooting

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Police have arrested a 46-year-old Albany man in connection with a stabbing on First Street in July.

Police say Lenone Clark stabbed a 43-year-old man in the arm during an altercation at First and Quail Streets just before 12:25 a.m. on Wednesday, July 3.

The victim was treated for non-life threatening injuries at Albany Medical Center.

Clark was charged with 2nd-degree assault and 3rd-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He was arraigned in Albany City Criminal Court Tuesday morning.

