Albany Police make arrest in domestic-related homicide

Local
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany Police said Tuesday they have made an arrest in a domestic-related homicide. They responded to 526 Central Avenue around 9 p.m. on Monday night for reports of a stabbing.

Officers say they arrested Destiny Lanza, 24, after they found her boyfriend, Jairue Williams, 25, with multiple stab wounds. Williams was rushed to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Charges:

  • Murder in the 2nd degree
  • Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 4th degree

Lanza was arraigned in Albany County Court Monday morning.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Click Below to set up your cable box

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report