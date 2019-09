ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany Police K9 has new protection from the bad guys.

K9 Officer Bintz has a new bullet and stab protection vest thanks to a donation from the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s Inc.

The organization has provided over 3,400 vests in 50 states since 2009.

The vest is embroidered in memory of former Albany Police Chaplain Father James Lefebvre.