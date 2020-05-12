Albany police involved in standoff on Grand Street

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany police were involved in a standoff Monday night.

Just before 6 p.m. Monday, police responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Madison Avenue and Grand Street. Police remained on scene for several hours because they believed the people involved in the shooting entered one of the homes on Grand Street.

Around 11 p.m., two people were seen leaving one of the buildings with police. It is unclear if they were involved with the shooting.

No injuries were reported.

Police are asking anyone to stay away from the area.

