Albany Police investigating Westerlo Street shooting

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 21-year-old man was shot in Albany at around 2:15 p.m. on Thursday. NEWS10 has learned that the man uses a wheelchair.

Although not much information is currently available, offices are on the scene on Westerlo Street near Grand Street, where the man was shot in the leg. He is currently being treated at Albany Medical Center Hospital.

Steve Smith, the public information office for the Albany Police Department, tweeted the information:

.@albanypolice officers are currently on the scene of a shooting that occurred around 2:15 PM on Westerlo Street near Grand Street. A 21 y/o man sustained a GSW to the leg and is currently being treated at AMCH for non-life threatening injuries. Investigation ongoing. pic.twitter.com/cGOXbKanAm — Steve Smith (@APDSmith) June 18, 2020

If you or someone you know has information about this ongoing investigation, please contact detectives at (518) 462-8039 or leave an anonymous tip at Capital Region Crime Stoppers.

LATEST STORIES