Breaking News
Albany Police investigating a homicide after the victim in the Third Street shooting dies

Albany Police investigating Westerlo Street shooting

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 21-year-old man was shot in Albany at around 2:15 p.m. on Thursday. NEWS10 has learned that the man uses a wheelchair.

Although not much information is currently available, offices are on the scene on Westerlo Street near Grand Street, where the man was shot in the leg. He is currently being treated at Albany Medical Center Hospital.

Steve Smith, the public information office for the Albany Police Department, tweeted the information:

If you or someone you know has information about this ongoing investigation, please contact detectives at (518) 462-8039 or leave an anonymous tip at Capital Region Crime Stoppers.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Father’s Day Pictures

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak