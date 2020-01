ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Police Department is investigating a suspicious death.

Around 11:40 p.m. Sunday, police went to an apartment at 1 Lincoln Sq. for an emergency services call where police found a deceased 62-year-old woman.

Police are investigating her death as suspicious.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 518-462-8039. Anonymous tips can also be left with Capital Region Crime Stoppers.