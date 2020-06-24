Albany police investigating shooting on First and Quail Streets

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) - Phase 4 reopening starts on July 1 for the Capital Region, but only some kinds of business can open then. Arcades, golf courses and many others remain in the dark about precisely when it can be their turn to open doors.

In the meantime, amusements like The Great Escape and Dino Roar Valley can open on July 1, but aren't. The Great Escape said in a release that they are still evaluating when to open their park, and Dino Roar Valley has chosen not to run this year at all.