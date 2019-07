ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Police are investigating a shooting at a home on Elk Street early Monday morning.

Police say a 26-year-old man was shot in the shoulder inside a home on Elk Street just east of Lark Street around 3:10 a.m. Monday morning. He was taken to Albany Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The shooting is still under investigation. No arrests have been made.