Albany Police investigating shooting on Delaware Ave.

ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) – Albany police are currently investigating a shooting that occurred on Delaware Ave.

On Saturday, Dec. 19 at approximately 11:50 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Delaware Ave. for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located two 21-year-old men inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds. The driver sustained gunshot wounds to his torso and the passenger sustained gunshot wounds to his arm.

Both men were treated at the scene by emergency medical personnel and transported to Albany Medical Center Hospital.

At this time, the investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Albany Police Detective Division at 518-462-8039.

Anonymous tips may also be submitted to Capital Region Crime Stoppers online or by downloading the free P3 Tips mobile app.