Albany police investigating shooting leaving one man injured

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured Monday night.

Police got a call for a shooting at around 7:10 p.m. Monday near Clinton Ave and Quail Street. A male victim located on Elk Street was found with a gunshot wound to the leg,said Steve Smith, Albany Police Department public information officer.

The man was taken to Albany Medical Center with non life threatening injuries.

At this time the shooting incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Albany Police Detective Division at 518-462-8039.

Anonymous tips may also be submitted to Capital Region Crime Stoppers by calling 1-833-ALB-TIPS, online at www.capitalregioncrimestoppers.com or by downloading the free P3 Tips mobile app.