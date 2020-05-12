Video Updates from Officials

Albany Police investigating after teen is shot

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Police are investigating a shooting on Bleecker Terrace.

Around 4:20 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to the area of Third Street and Bleecker Terrace for reports of a shooting.

Officers said a 17-year-old male was shot in the stomach and taken to Albany Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

There are no suspects or arrests at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call Albany Police at 518-462-8039.

