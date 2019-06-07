Albany Police investigating robbery at Lukoil

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany Police Department is investigating a roberry that happened at the Lukoil on New Scotland Avenue on Friday.

Police say when they arrived an employee told officers that a man approached the counter armed with what appeared to be a shotgun and demanded cash.

The employee complied and the suspect fled with an undetermined amount of money.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

An investigation into the robbery is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Albany Police Detective Division at (518)-462-8039.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Capital Region Crime Stoppers at www.capitalregioncrimestoppers.com or by downloading the free P3 Tips application.