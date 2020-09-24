Albany police investigating fatal motorcycle accident on Madison Avenue

First responders were called to a fatal motorcycle crash on Madison Avenue between Eagle Street and South Swan Street on Thursday, September 24, 2020 in the City of Albany. (NEWS10)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 57-year-old man has died after being involved in a motorcycle accident in the City of Albany.

The crash took place on Madison Avenue between Eagle Street and South Swan Street.

Police said the motorcyclist was traveling westbound on Madison Avenue when he was struck by a vehicle pulling out of the Cathedral parking lot. That collision forced the motorcycle to hit a parked CDTA bus.

Crews remain on scene, and the investigation is ongoing.

The road is currently closed.

