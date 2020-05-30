Albany police investigating fatal, head-on crash

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Police Department is investigating a fatal car crash that took place Friday night.

The two-vehicle, head-on crash took place around 7 p.m. Friday on the northbound ramp from Livingston Avenue to I-90. According to police, it appears a driver was traveling the wrong way on the I-90 WB ramp and collided with a vehicle getting onto the ramp.

The driver of the vehicle headed the wrong way was taken to Albany Medical Center where he was pronounced dead due to injuries from the crash. The driver of the other vehicle was also taken to Albany Med with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Vehicles can access Route 9 NB toward Loudonville from Livingston Avenue. The roadway toward I-90 is closed until further notice.

