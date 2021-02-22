Albany police investigating after man shot in the back

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A man is in the hospital after being shot Monday, police said.

The shooting took place around 8:50 p.m. Monday in the area of Hoffman Avenue and Second Avenue. A short time later, police found a 47-year-old man inside of a vehicle on Southern Boulevard near Delaware Avenue with a gunshot wound to his back.

Police believe the man was shot while in the area of Hoffman and Second Avenues.

The victim was taken to Albany Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (518) 462-8039.

