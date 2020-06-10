Albany police investigating after 2nd Street shooting injures 2

Local
Posted: / Updated:
albany police car_186409

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two men were shot in the hand in Albany on Tuesday.

The shooting took place around 6:30 p.m. on 2nd Street near N. Lake Avenue.

According to police, an 18-year-old man was shot in the hand while he was traveling westbound in a vehicle on 2nd Street. In addition, a 62-year-old man riding his motorized scooter on the sidewalk was also struck in the hand by a stray bullet.

Both men were taken to Albany Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 518-462-8039.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak