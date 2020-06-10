Albany police investigating after 2nd Street shooting injures 2

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two men were shot in the hand in Albany on Tuesday.

The shooting took place around 6:30 p.m. on 2nd Street near N. Lake Avenue.

According to police, an 18-year-old man was shot in the hand while he was traveling westbound in a vehicle on 2nd Street. In addition, a 62-year-old man riding his motorized scooter on the sidewalk was also struck in the hand by a stray bullet.

Both men were taken to Albany Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 518-462-8039.

