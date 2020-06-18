Albany Police investigating a homicide

UPDATE: The victim in the shooting died at the hospital from his injuries.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany Police are investigating a homicide after a shooting on Third Street between North Lake Avenue and Quail Street. The victim is a 34-year-old man. Albany Police Cheif Eric Hawkins said the victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim’s name will not be released until proper notifications have been made.

Police say he was transported to Albany Medical Center with serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (518) 462-8039.

Anonymous tips may also be submitted online to Capital Region Crime Stoppers at www.capitalregioncrimestoppers.com or by downloading the free P3 Tips mobile app.

Officers are currently on Third Street between North Lake Avenue and Quail Street investigating a shooting. More information as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/eg1AlrWDrr — Steve Smith (@APDSmith) June 18, 2020

