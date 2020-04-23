Albany police investigating 2nd Avenue shooting

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A man was shot in the leg in Albany Wednesday night, police said.

The shooting took place on the 200-block of Second Avenue. Police said the victim was shot in the leg.

He was taken to Albany Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Man shot in the leg near Second Ave and Frisbee in Albany. He’s been sent to Albany Med with non-life threatening injuries. @APDSmith says investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/VpBX6NFtkI — Louis Finley (@LouisFinley) April 23, 2020

