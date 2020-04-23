Albany police investigating 2nd Avenue shooting

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A man was shot in the leg in Albany Wednesday night, police said.
The shooting took place on the 200-block of Second Avenue. Police said the victim was shot in the leg.
He was taken to Albany Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.
