Albany police investigating 2nd Avenue shooting

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A man was shot in the leg in Albany Wednesday night, police said.

The shooting took place on the 200-block of Second Avenue. Police said the victim was shot in the leg.

He was taken to Albany Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

