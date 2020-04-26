Albany Police investigate the fatal shooting of a pet dog

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Police are investigating a shots fired incident that took place on Saturday evening in the Mansion Area.

At around 5:50 p.m., officers responded to a report of gunshots around the intersection of Grand Street and Elm Street. When they arrived on the scene, police learned that during the altercation, one man intentionally shot another man’s pet dog.

The dog was transported to a local emergency veterinarian and was later pronounced deceased.

If you or someone you know has information about this ongoing investigation, call the Detective Division at (518) 462-8039, or contact the Capital Region Crime Stoppers anonymously.

