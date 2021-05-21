2 killed in 2 separate shootings in Albany

Six people were shot in the area of First and Quail Streets on Friday, May 21, 2021 in the city of Albany. (NEWS10)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany police are investigating two fatal shootings that occurred Friday afternoon.

The first shooting took place around 2:30 p.m. in the area of First and Quail Streets. Six people sustained gunshot wounds, and one man died from his injuries.

Police said the victim was a man in his thirties and sustained a gunshot wound to the back. He was an “unintended victim,” police said.

Officers are currently on the scene of a shooting that just occurred in the area of First and Quail Streets. Man located at the scene with a gunshot wound. Investigation is very active and more will be released as it become available. pic.twitter.com/9ajsaqsJd1 — Steve Smith (@APDSmith) May 21, 2021

Victory Church is offering a $5,000 reward for any information related to the shooting. Pastor Charlie Muller said that the shots fired Friday hit the JC Club. He said he will meet Chief Hawkins about the dangerous intersection and how to prevent violence there.

A few hours later, a second shooting took place in the area of Central Avenue between Lexington and Henry Johnson Boulevard. Police said a man in his thirties died after sustaining a gunshot wound to the torso.