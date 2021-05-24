Albany Police investigate shooting

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Police are investigating a shooting on the 300 block of Clinton Avenue. The original shots fired call came in around 4 p.m. on Monday.

Shortly after a 20-year-old man walked into the emergency room with a gunshot wound to the back. Police say the injury is non-life-threatening. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Albany Police at (518) 462-8039. You can also submit to Capital Region Crime Stoppers anonymously online or by downloading the mobile app.

