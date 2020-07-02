Albany Police investigate Quail Street shooting

Breaking News
ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) – Albany police are investigating a shooting incident that left a woman with a gunshot wound on the back early Thursday morning on Quail Street.

Police said the incident happened at around 12:40 a.m., officers responded to the area of Quail and West Streets for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found a 22-year-old woman inside of a vehicle with a gunshot wound to her back.

She was treated at the scene by medical personnel and transported to Albany Medical Center Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Albany Police Detective Division at 518-462-8039.

100% anonymous tips may also be submitted to Capital Region Crime Stoppers online at www.capitalregioncrimestoppers.com or by downloading the free P3 Tips mobile app..

