Albany police hold roll call outside

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Police Department is doing its part to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

At the Center Station on Thursday, officers were seen holding roll call outside to avoid having several people inside at the same time.

Outside roll call is at the supervisor’s discretion.

