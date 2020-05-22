Albany Police Department looking to fill open positions

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany police chief provided an update on the status of the department as they continue to fill open officer positions.
Chief Eric Hawkins said, that while budget issues due to the coronavirus have impacted the city’s ability to hire as many officers as needed, they are still looking for those willing to serve.
Hawkins also thanked the community for continuing to work with the department during challenging times.
