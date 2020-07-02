Albany Police chase stolen vehicle, ends in crash

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany Police are investigating a stolen car chase that ended in a crash.

Officer Steve Smith says the vehicle crashed after a short chase at the corner of Lark and Lancaster.

He says a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old are in custody.

