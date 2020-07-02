Albany Police chase stolen vehicle, ends in crash

FONDA, N.Y. (NEWS10) -- Public displays of fireworks across the Capital Region have been canceled for July 4 due to the coronavirus pandemic. But with most of New York State entering Phase Four of the reopening plan, one local county is urging the Governor to allow the shows to resume without the threat of being shut down.

Montgomery County Exec. Matthew Ossenfort has asked Gov. Andrew Cuomo in a release to allow the display of fireworks for the public to continue as long as they are able to maintain social distancing guidelines.