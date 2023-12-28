ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 15-year-old was arrested following a brief foot chase on Thursday morning. Police say the suspect had a loaded 9mm handgun and crack cocaine.

Officers responded to a report of an armed individual in the area of Central Avenue and Lexington Avenue. An individual matching the description of the suspect was located.

Police charged the suspect with criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Albany County Family Court on Thursday afternoon.

The suspect’s name will not be released due to his age.