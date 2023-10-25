ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 17-year-old was arrested on Monday afternoon for allegedly menacing an individual with a handgun. Albany Police say they received a report of an armed individual at a residence on South Pearl Street at around 1:15 p.m.

Officers located a 19-year-old who said he was menaced with a handgun. The suspect was identified and taken into custody. No one was injured during the incident.

Detectives from the Children and Family Service Unit executed a search warrant and seized a loaded 9mm handgun. The suspect was arraigned in Albany County Family Court for criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, criminal possession of a firearm, and menacing in the second degree.