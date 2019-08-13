Albany police arrest 15-year-old in connection with July shooting

by: Web Staff

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Police have arrested a 15-year-old boy from Albany in connection with a shooting in July on Tyler Trice Terrace.

Police say the 15-year-old, who will not be identified due to his age, shot a 16-year-old boy twice in the abdomen around 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday, July 31. The victim was treated at Albany Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect has been charged with 2nd-degree attempted murder and 1st-degree criminal use of a firearm. He was arraigned in Albany County Family Court.

