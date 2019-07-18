Albany Police: 3-year-old injured after getting shot in the arm

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany Police Department is investigating a shooting in the area of 3rd Avenue, Teunis, and Elizabeth Street.

Police say a 3-year-old boy was struck in the arm and received non-life threatening injuries.

During a press conference, Albany Police Chief Eric Hawkins says the child was sleeping when a bullet went through the home, a closet, and into the his arm.

Hawkins says they suspect there was a “shootout” between individuals.

According to Hawkins, the intended victims were walking down 3rd and Teunis and being followed by a dark-colored car. Someone then got out of the car and the intended victims ran toward 3rd and Elizabeth.

“We will find out who they are. And we are going to send out a message that this sort of activity is unacceptable,” Hawkins said.

Several people in their mid-20s and older were taken into custody, and police are still working to determine if they are suspects or potential victims.

A gun was also recovered at the scene, and police are investigating whether it was the firearm used in the shooting.

At least eight other children were inside the home at the time of the shooting.

Police canvassed the area looking for more video, witnesses, and shell casings.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.