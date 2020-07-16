Albany Playstreets closing Walter Street to traffic Friday

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Walter Street in Albany, between North 1st and North 2nd Streets, will be closed to traffic on Friday to make way for Albany Playstreets. Much like Albany’s Outdoor Cafe program, it blocks cars from the roadway so other activities can take place in outdoor spaces.

Although the coronavirus has postponed and cancelled many of summer programs that bring the community together, Albany Playstreets creates an environment where pedestrians can engage while social distancing.

Everyone who enters the Playstreets area must wear a face mask, and capacity will be limited.

Jonathan Jones, head of Recreation and Youth Services in Albany, says they hope to replicate the program across the city throughout the summer.

