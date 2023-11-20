ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Need to finish some holiday shopping or simply seeking something fun to do after Thanksgiving? The Discovery Center Gift Shop at the Albany Pine Bush Preserve is hosting a special day full of sales, giveaways, fun activities for kids, and live music on Sunday, November 26.

The special Museum Store Sunday event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Shoppers who spend over $25 win a spin of the prize wheel. Purchases over $100 win a second spin. Customers can also win a spin by buying a Museum Store Sunday gift bag, the featured book Why Would Anyone Cut Down a Tree, or our custom wood chipmunk puzzle.

Prizes include mugs, t-shirts, lunch bags, Pine Bush Pocket Naturalist Guides, Perspectives Photo Exhibit magnets, and more! The grand prize is a Lupine Level benefit package from Friends of the Pine Bush Community.

Friends of the Pine Bush Community and Albany Pine Bush volunteers get an extra 10% off all gift shop purchases. Purchases in the gift shop support the programs and management of the Pine Bush Preserve. For more information about the Museum Store Sunday, visit the Albany Pine Bush Preserve website or contact (518) 456-0655.