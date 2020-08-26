Albany physician arrested for ‘forcibly touching’ a female patient

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany family medicine doctor has been arrested for “forcibly touching” a female patient at his Lark Street practice. 49-year-old family medicine doctor and acupuncturist, Victor Tulchinsky, was arrested on Wednesday afternoon following an investigation by Albany Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Unit.

Police claim Tulchinsky placed his hands up a female patient’s shirt and touched her in an inappropriate manner while she was at his office located at 255 Lark Street on March 13. It is also alleged that the physician asked the victim is he could draw a nude sketch of her.

Tulchinsky has been charged with one count of Forcible Touching and was arraigned this

afternoon in Albany Criminal Court.

Anyone with information that could assist in the investigation is asked to contact Albany Police’s Detective Division on (518)-462-8039.

LATEST STORIES