Albany physician arrested for ‘forcibly touching’ a female patient

Local
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany family medicine doctor has been arrested for “forcibly touching” a female patient at his Lark Street practice. 49-year-old family medicine doctor and acupuncturist, Victor Tulchinsky, was arrested on Wednesday afternoon following an investigation by Albany Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Unit.

Police claim Tulchinsky placed his hands up a female patient’s shirt and touched her in an inappropriate manner while she was at his office located at 255 Lark Street on March 13. It is also alleged that the physician asked the victim is he could draw a nude sketch of her.

Tulchinsky has been charged with one count of Forcible Touching and was arraigned this
afternoon in Albany Criminal Court.

Anyone with information that could assist in the investigation is asked to contact Albany Police’s Detective Division on (518)-462-8039.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report

10 in Toga