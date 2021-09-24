Albany PD welcomes 15 new officers

Local
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Police Department welcomed 15 new officers during a graduation ceremony on Friday morning.

Mayor Kathy Sheehan and Police Chief Eric Hawkins were on hand to welcome the new group of officers.

All of the recruits went through 31 weeks of training at the Albany Police Academy, which opened in 2016.

