Albany PD starting paid internship program

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Police Department is launching a paid internship program to provide opportunities for minorities and women in the city of Albany and are interested in becoming police officers.

The Police Cadet program is a paid opportunity to gain a greater understanding of law enforcement.

Eligible candidates must be:

Between the ages of 18 and 32;

A City of Albany resident

Have a valid New York State driver’s license;

Undergo a background check;

Be able to work a variety of shifts, including nights, weekends and holidays

Cadets will participate in a wide range of activities and assist full-time personnel with various assignments. They will also be required to participate in monthly trainings and shadow police officers in “ride-alongs.”

The program will also prepare participants to sit for the required Civil Service exam to become an Albany police officer.

“The Police Cadet Program will open doors to minorities and women interested in pursuing a career in law enforcement,” said Albany Police Chief Eric Hawkins. “I personally can vouch for this program, as I launched my own career through a similar experience when I was just starting out. It provided me with a unique and up-close look at what ultimately would become my lifelong profession.”

The program is funded through a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) that will allow the Department to pay four Police Cadets a salary of $15.00/hour at 12 hours/week and also provide tuition reimbursement for some college-related expenses for program participants.

More information about the Police Cadet Paid Internship and how those interested can apply is available at jobs.albanyny.gov.

