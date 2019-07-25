Albany PD remind you to stay alert after student threatened on way to school

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A letter went out to families of Albany High School students after a teenager was inappropriately approached and threatened on Lark St. on his way to Hackett Middle School. Now, police remind the public to stay alert and aware of their surroundings.

“He was approached by two other males on bicycles. They kind of followed him as he was walking to school,” APD Spokesman Steve Smith told NEWS10 ABC. “There was some verbal altercation and these two men on the bikes threatened him.”

The student made it to school safely where he told school officials about the altercation. They then reported it to Albany Police.

Albany Police remind people to be aware of their surroundings after a student was approached and threatened on his way to Hackett Middle School for summer classes.

Smith says this serves as a reminder to be aware of your surroundings as this teen was simply walking to school when he became the victim of a threat.

Jason Pierce owns the Savoy Taproom on Lark Street. He says his business, along with others on the street, frequently work with the police and provide them with security footage when needed. Pierce said he doesn’t see these kinds of incidents that often on Lark Street but has some tips for walking the area.

“I’m a big proponent of personal safety and accomplishing that with the good old fashioned buddy system, especially with children,” Pierce said. “Walk with friends. A group of kids is far safer than a single child.”

Smith says the department will continue looking into the incident.










