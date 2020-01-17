Albany PD offering advice on how to prevent vehicle break-ins

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany police are reminding residents to lock their cars after several reports of vehicle break-ins.

Police said they received reports of items being stolen from the vehicles during the month of December and into January. In a majority of the incidents, police said items were stolen from vehicles that were left unlocked.

As a result, police offered the following advice to keep your items safe:

Always keep your vehicle locked. Close your windows. Remove or hide any valuables including electronics, cell phones, bags or other items that may attract a thief. Park in a well lit area or in areas that are heavily populated. Never leave your keys or a spare key in your vehicle.

Police also said to not leave your car unattended as that is a violation of the law as well as puts you at risk of having your vehicle stolen.