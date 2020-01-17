Albany PD offering advice on how to prevent vehicle break-ins

Local
Posted: / Updated:
driving_544361

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany police are reminding residents to lock their cars after several reports of vehicle break-ins.

Police said they received reports of items being stolen from the vehicles during the month of December and into January. In a majority of the incidents, police said items were stolen from vehicles that were left unlocked.

As a result, police offered the following advice to keep your items safe:

  1. Always keep your vehicle locked.
  2. Close your windows.
  3. Remove or hide any valuables including electronics, cell phones, bags or other items that may attract a thief.
  4. Park in a well lit area or in areas that are heavily populated.
  5. Never leave your keys or a spare key in your vehicle.

Police also said to not leave your car unattended as that is a violation of the law as well as puts you at risk of having your vehicle stolen.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play