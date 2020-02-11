Weather Tools

Albany PD mourns loss of retired K9

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its retired K9 officers.

Red was a K9 officer in the Albany Police Department from 2009 to 2018. He was named after the late Officer Frank “Red” Castle, who was killed in the line of duty in 1961.

The K9 spent time out and about in the community, including helping with fundraisers to buy vests for K9 officers.

Red’s handler was Officer Brian Dyer.

