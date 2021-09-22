Albany PD make arrests in two burglaries

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Police Department has made arrests in two separate burglaries.

Around 10:40 p.m. on September 16, police said Jarvis Melvin, 64, of Albany, forced his way into the Sunoco on Delaware Avenue while it was closed and stole lottery tickets, cigarettes and beer. He did it again around 12:50 a.m. on September 22.

He has been charged with two counts of Burglary in the Third Degree and two counts of Petit Larceny.

In a separate case, police said 28-year-old Evan Febres, of Albany, entered Redburn Development on September 22. The North Pearl Street business is currently closed for renovations. Febres allegedly stole a backpack that contained several electronic devices and personal papers belonging to the victim.

He was charged with Burglary in the Third Degree and Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree.