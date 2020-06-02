Albany PD make arrests after Sunday night looting attempts

Local
Posted: / Updated:
albany police car_186409

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany police made multiple arrests for people who allegedly tried to loot businesses in the city on Sunday night.

A 15-year old and two 16-year olds were arrested for attempting to take plywood off the front entrance of a cell phone store on the 400-block of Delaware Avenue. They were all charged with Burglary in the Third Degree.

Police then arrested 26-year-old Nahshon Joseph after police said he threw a brick through the front window of a clothing store on South Pearl Street near Norton Street. Police said he took off but was arrested a short time later on a criminal mischief charge.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak