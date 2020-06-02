ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany police made multiple arrests for people who allegedly tried to loot businesses in the city on Sunday night.
A 15-year old and two 16-year olds were arrested for attempting to take plywood off the front entrance of a cell phone store on the 400-block of Delaware Avenue. They were all charged with Burglary in the Third Degree.
Police then arrested 26-year-old Nahshon Joseph after police said he threw a brick through the front window of a clothing store on South Pearl Street near Norton Street. Police said he took off but was arrested a short time later on a criminal mischief charge.
LATEST STORIES
- Johnstown locals gather for a peaceful demonstration
- Albany PD make arrests after Sunday night looting attempts
- Colonie declares civil emergency, implements curfew
- SUNY employee union suggests guidelines for reopening campuses come autumn
- Trump declares he’s president of law and order, threatens to deploy U.S. military