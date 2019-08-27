Albany PD investigating South Pearl Street shooting

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police are investigating a shooting that took place Monday evening in the city of Albany.

A man flagged down police around 7 p.m. Monday on the 100-block of South Pearl Street stating he had been shot.

The 23-year-old male victim was taken to Albany Medical Center for a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the leg.

Police said he was shot in the area of South Pearl Street and Westerlo Street.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (518) 462-8039.