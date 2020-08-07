Albany PD investigating shots fired near Ontario, Second Streets

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany police are investigating an incident of shots fired.

The report came in around 6:30 p.m. Thursday near Ontario and Second Streets.

No injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing.

