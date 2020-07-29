ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A second shooting victim walked into Albany Medical Center Tuesday night, police said.
The victim is a 44-year-old male, who is being treated for a serious gunshot wound to the torso.
Police believe he was shot in the area of Robin and Sherman Streets.
This is the second shooting police are investigating Tuesday. A 43-year-old man also walked into Albany Med with a gunshot wound to the torso after being shot on Livingston Avenue.
LATEST STORIES
- Victim walks into Albany Med after third shooting
- Albany PD investigating second shooting where victim struck in torso
- Cohoes to make additional cuts to make up for pandemic losses
- Police: Man shot in the torso on Livingston Avenue in Albany
- Troy PD investigating shots fired in area of 6th Avenue, Ingalls Avenue