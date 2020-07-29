Albany PD investigating second shooting where victim struck in torso

A 44-year-old male walked into Albany Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the torso on July 28, 2020. Police believe he was shot in the area of Robin and Sherman Streets in the city of Albany. (Twitter/Officer Steve Smith)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A second shooting victim walked into Albany Medical Center Tuesday night, police said.

The victim is a 44-year-old male, who is being treated for a serious gunshot wound to the torso.

Police believe he was shot in the area of Robin and Sherman Streets.

This is the second shooting police are investigating Tuesday. A 43-year-old man also walked into Albany Med with a gunshot wound to the torso after being shot on Livingston Avenue.

