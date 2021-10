ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany police are investigating a shooting Wednesday night.

The shooting took place around 9:05 p.m. Wednesday on the 600-block of Livingston Avenue between Ontario and Terminal Streets.

Police said a 44-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the torso. He was taken to Albany Medical Center.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police at (518) 462-8039.