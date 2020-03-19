Albany PD investigating fatal stabbing on Madison Avenue

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A man has died after being stabbed in the city of Albany on Wednesday.

Police said the stabbing took place just before 5 p.m. Wednesday on the 500-block of Maidson Avenue.

The 22-year-old man was taken to Albany Medical Center with a stab wound to the chest. He later died at the hsopital.

Police are investigating his death as a homicide.

LATEST STORIES: