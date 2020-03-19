Albany PD investigating fatal stabbing on Madison Avenue

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A man has died after being stabbed in the city of Albany on Wednesday.
Police said the stabbing took place just before 5 p.m. Wednesday on the 500-block of Maidson Avenue.
The 22-year-old man was taken to Albany Medical Center with a stab wound to the chest. He later died at the hsopital.
Police are investigating his death as a homicide.
LATEST STORIES:
- 3/19/20: Mix this morning, Some sun this afternoon
- Hallmark Channel to air Christmas movie marathon as more people self-quarantine
- A different way of coaching
- Senate pushes toward vote on coronavirus relief bill
- Amsterdam man, family on lockdown in Italy