Albany PD investigating break-in at African-American Cultural Center

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Police Department is investigating a break-in that could be racially motivated.

The break-in took place early Wednesday morning on South Pearl Street. According to staff at the cultural center, witnesses saw two men behaving erratically at the time of the break-in.

A window was smashed on the building, and several items were stolen, including a TV and a picture of boxer Muhammad Ali.

The building was vandalized with the words “I hate you” spray painted on the glass.

In the aftermath and clean up, the center’s executive director still had a positive message.

“These people’s goal is to sew unrest on this corner, on this block, because they know the position that we play. But unfortunately for them, all they did was activate all those people that care already,” Exec. Dir. Travon Jackson said. “We’re standing watch here all day and as long as we need to, and even if we don’t bring the individual to justice, no items lost big or small will stop our work.”

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

LATEST STORIES