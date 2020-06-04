1  of  2
Breaking News
Governor announces outdoor dining allowed at restaurants starting Thursday Thruway cash tolling to resume tonight at 11:59 p.m.

Albany PD investigating break-in at African-American Cultural Center

Local
Posted: / Updated:
ALBANY POLICE_1558405314700.jpg.jpg

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Police Department is investigating a break-in that could be racially motivated.

The break-in took place early Wednesday morning on South Pearl Street. According to staff at the cultural center, witnesses saw two men behaving erratically at the time of the break-in.

A window was smashed on the building, and several items were stolen, including a TV and a picture of boxer Muhammad Ali.

The building was vandalized with the words “I hate you” spray painted on the glass.

In the aftermath and clean up, the center’s executive director still had a positive message.

“These people’s goal is to sew unrest on this corner, on this block, because they know the position that we play. But unfortunately for them, all they did was activate all those people that care already,” Exec. Dir. Travon Jackson said. “We’re standing watch here all day and as long as we need to, and even if we don’t bring the individual to justice, no items lost big or small will stop our work.”

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak