Albany PD investigating after man shot in abdomen

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany police are investigating a Monday night shooting.

The shooting took place around 8:30 p.m. on the 100-block of Bradford Street.

According to police, the victim was shot in the abdomen and walked himself into Albany Medical Center.

A second shooting took place Monday night in the area of First and Quail Streets. Police said a 27-year-old male was shot in the torso and taken to Albany Med.

Both investigations are ongoing. Police are not sure if the two shootings are related.