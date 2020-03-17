Albany PD investigate after teen girl shot in leg

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police are investigating after a teenage girl was shot in Albany Monday evening.
The shooting took place around 5:15 p.m. on the 600-block of North Pearl Street where police found a 17-year-old female, who was shot in the lower leg.
She was taken to Albany Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 518-462-8039 or submit an anonymous tip to Capital Region Crime Stoppers online at www.capitalregioncrimestoppers.com.
