Albany PD hosts Citizen Academy

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Do you ever wonder what it takes to become a police officer? Well, the Albany Police Academy is giving some insight by hosting their annual Citizens Police Academy.

Over the next couple months, a dozen Albany County residents signed up to create a better understanding and communication between the department and the community through education. Each week, the class will learn how to drive a police car, basic crime prevention, how to respond to an active shooter situation, and more.

Police Chief Eric Hawkins said the class couldn’t come at a better time.

“We will be looking to engage a lot more; we want their ideas, and how we can engage with more members of this community, and how we can be more transparent,” Hawkins said. “How we can have this community be more comfortable with policing operations in the city. It’s a great group of people in this academy. I look forward to what they have to say over the next few months.”

NEWS10 reporter Spencer Tracy is taking the course and will have a full story in the months to come.